West Orange HS boys soccer team enjoys stellar 19-5 season

West Orange sophomore, left, Nathan Menor, greets junior teammate Mason Bashkoff during the 4-0 win over Livingston n the Essex County Tournament semifinal win on Oct. 12 at Caldwell.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School boys soccer team enjoyed a stellar season.

The second-seeded Mountaineers lost a heartbreaking 2-1 overtime decision at top-seeded Kearny in the championship game of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association, North 1, Group 4, tournament on Nov. 11.

Francisco Soca, a senior, scored on a header off an assist from senior Ari Rosu in the first half to give WOHS a 1-0 lead. Kearny scored in the second half to tie it before winning it in overtime to improve to 20-1-1.

WOHS, under head coach Doug Nevins, finished the season with a 19-5 overall record. The Mountaineers were runner-up in the Essex County Tournament, losing to crosstown rival Seton Hall Prep, 2-0, in the championship game on Oct. 16.

Nevins completed his 22nd year as the WOHS head coach.

