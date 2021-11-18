West Orange HS girls soccer team finishes great season

WOHS senior Kennedy Morgan kicks the ball during the ECT final against Livingston on Oct. 17 at Belleville High School’s Municipal Stadium. West Orange won, 2-1.
WOHS junior Charley Dvorin kicks the ball during the ECT final.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School girls soccer team finished a banner season.

The third-seeded Mountaineers lost at second-seeded rival Livingston, 3-0, in the semifinals of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association, North 1, Group 4, tournament on Nov. 9.

WOHS, under seventh-year head coach Sean Devore, finished the season with a 13-4-3 record. The Mountaineers defeated Livingston in the two other meetings this season, 2-1 both times: in a Super Essex Conference–American Division game on Sept. 21 and in the Essex County Tournament championship game on Oct. 17 in Belleville.

