West Orange HS girls soccer team finishes great season

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School girls soccer team finished a banner season.

The third-seeded Mountaineers lost at second-seeded rival Livingston, 3-0, in the semifinals of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association, North 1, Group 4, tournament on Nov. 9.

WOHS, under seventh-year head coach Sean Devore, finished the season with a 13-4-3 record. The Mountaineers defeated Livingston in the two other meetings this season, 2-1 both times: in a Super Essex Conference–American Division game on Sept. 21 and in the Essex County Tournament championship game on Oct. 17 in Belleville.

