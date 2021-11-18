West Orange HS football team loses to East Orange in state sectional playoff semifinals to end fine 7-4 season

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The fourth-seeded West Orange High School football team fell to top-seeded and undefeated East Orange Campus, 14-0, in the semifinals of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association North 1, Group 5, playoffs on Saturday afternoon, Nov. 13, at Paul Robeson Stadium in East Orange.

The Mountaineers, under head coach Darnell Grant, finished the season with a 7-4 record. East Orange improved to 10-0.

The Mountaineers reached the semifinals for the second straight time. Last year’s playoffs were canceled due to the pandemic. In 2019, WOHS lost to Union in the semifinals.

WOHS lost both meetings to East Orange Campus this season. WOHS fell to EOC, 21-14, Sept. 24, at home in a Super Football Conference–Freedom Red Division game.

WOHS results:

Sept. 3: loss, vs. St. Peter’s Prep, at Montclair State University, 49-8.

Sept. 10: win, vs. Newark East Side, 44-10.

Sept. 17: win, at Livingston, 35-0.

Sept. 24: loss, vs. East Orange Campus, 21-14.

Oct. 1: win, at Columbia, 42-7.

Oct. 8: win, at Union City, 33-14.

Oct. 15: win, vs. Montclair, 35-21.

Oct. 22: win, vs. Bloomfield, 42-14.

Oct. 29: loss, at Irvington, 21-7.

Nov. 5, win, vs. Westfield, 28-14, quarterfinals.

Nov. 13, loss, at East Orange Campus, 14-0, semifinals.

Photos Courtesy of Kerry E. Porter