West Orange HS girls lacrosse players sign with colleges

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School girls lacrosse standouts Dylan Wilkes and Abigail Nolan gathered with family, coaches, administration and friends on Nov. 10 to kick off the fall signing season at WOHS.

Wilkes and Nolan have been with the girls lacrosse team since its inception in 2019. The current coaches are Sean Devore — also the girls soccer coach — and Candace Christian.

As co-captain of the girls lacrosse team, Wilkes already boasts 100 goals despite the loss of a year to the pandemic. She signed with Division 1 Delaware State University to play lacrosse on a full scholarship. Wilkes was emotional as she thanked family and friends.

“Thank you all for coming today,” she said. “All of you had a huge impact on me and my life. I couldn’t have done it without you.

“This is all really crazy in a good way,” she added, “and I’m really excited.”

Her parents, Tamaira and William; twin sister, Devin; brother, Khalil; both grandmothers; and family friend Elnardo Webster Jr. were present for the celebration.

“We are so proud of Dylan,” said both parents.

“We believe in girls’ athletics,” noted Tamaira.

In addition to playing lacrosse, Wilkes is vice-president of the Class Council, a Mountaineer Mentor, a Team Pep member, and sports editor for the yearbook. She plans to major in physical therapy and kinesthesiology at Delaware.

“Abby, Dylan, and the whole girls lax program is an inspiration,” said WOHS’ Stephan Zichella, who is currently supervising WOHS athletics. “Their momentum is very special.”

Nolan, a midfielder, signed with Southern Connecticut State University. She also expressed gratitude to those in attendance.

“Thank you for coming today. I am proud to be a senior, and I’m happy to leave the program with the girls on this team,” she said.

After thanking Wilkes, who she said served as an inspiration to her, Nolan thanked her friend Antonia and her family for their support.

Her dad, Gary, teared up as he told the crowd, “I wasn’t born in the States. This is such a big deal. My daughter is amazing.”

Nolan is a member of the National Art and National Honor Society and a member of the school’s Sports Medicine Club. She plays club lacrosse with Mad Dog and plans to study physical and occupational therapy.

“I’m happy I can relax and enjoy the rest of my senior year,” she said.

WOHS Principal Hayden Moore said, “I am lucky to be the principal of West Orange High School, and Dylan and Abby are a perfect example. Girls lacrosse isn’t a program we’ve always had at West Orange High School, but over the past years you have managed to represent us on a whole new level, and I thank you.”

