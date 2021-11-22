West Orange’s Ayantu Flowers sparks Montclair Kimberley Academy field hockey team to fine fall season; gears up for girls basketball season

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange resident Ayantu Flowers, a senior at Montclair Kimberley Academy, is now getting ready for her fourth varsity season as a top player for the Cougars girls basketball team. But during the 2021 fall season she enjoyed another solid campaign as a top defender for the MKA field hockey team which finished 15-7-1 and captured the state prep B-Division Tournament title with a 1-0 win over Stuart Day School on Oct. 27.

“Ayantu is a strong defender who can lay out a block tackle that is difficult for attackers to get through,” said MKA field hockey head coach Injoo Han. “She never gives up on the ball and is willing to do whatever she can for the betterment of the team.”

MKA reached the semifinals of both the Essex County Tournament and the NJSIAA Non-Public, North state tournament.

During the last full girls basketball season in 2019-2020, Flowers averaged 10.7 points per game for the 16-6 Cougars.

