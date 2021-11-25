Seton Hall Prep cross-country team finishes season at Non-Public Group meet in Holdmel; several earn SEC accolades

Connect on Linked in

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep cross-country team completed its season running in the NJSIAA Non-Public Group championships at Holmdel Park in Holmdel. The team finished in sixth place.

The following runners completed the race: senior Brady Sheaffer, 17:31; senior Danny Collum, 17:37; senior Anthony Bottino, 17:53; senior Ben Ferrara, 17:58; sophomore Connor Schmit, 18:09; senior AJ Villaruel, 18:31; and senior Bedros Maldjian, 18:35.

The Super Essex Conference announced its all-conference American Division team, selected by the division’s coaches. Seton Hall Prep runners named to the first team are Bottino, Schmit, Collum and Ferrara.

Sheaffer and Villaruel were named to the second team.