Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team is looking forward to the season

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The 2021-22 ice hockey season opened up for Seton Hall Prep on Sunday night, Nov. 28. Under seventh year head coach Mike Atkinson, the Pirates are looking forward to the season and the always tough Gordon Conference schedule, as well as a really tough non-conference schedule that includes Portledge School from Locust Valley, N.Y., and LaSalle College High School from Wyndmoor, Pa.

Among the top returning defensemen are seniors Max Toomey and Christian Robinson; juniors Hudson Gorski, Jack Laferriere and Owen Waivada; and sophomore Hudson Rocheville. Top returning forwards are senior Kent Bishop, juniors Will Underwood and Sean Murphy, and sophomores Daniel Kelly and Nicholas Schneider.

The Pirates dropped their opener 4-1 to Don Bosco Prep at the Ice Vault in Wayne. The Ironmen led 1-0 in the first period, when freshman Dylan Gibbs tied the score for Seton Hall at 1-1 with 5:50 left in the period on an assist by sophomore Michael Agathis. The score remained the same after two periods. Don Bosco scored just eight seconds into the third period and added two empty-net goals in the last minute of the period to make the final 4-1. Sophomore goalie Luke Miles played well, allowing only two goals with 22 saves, while Seton Hall had 26 shots on goal. Despite the loss, Atkinson was pleased with the team’s “hard work and determination throughout the contest.”

Here is the schedule:

Nov. 28: loss, Don Bosco Prep, 4-1, away

Dec. 2: Portledge, away, 4:30 p.m.

Dec. 6: Pope John XXIII of Sparta, home, 4 p.m.

Dec. 8: Christian Brothers Academy, away, 4:45 p.m.

Dec. 10: St. Augustine Prep, away, 4:30 p.m.

Dec. 13: Delbarton, home, 4 p.m.

Dec. 17: Gloucester Catholic, home, 6:45 p.m.

Dec. 23: Northern Highlands, away, 5:20 p.m.

Dec. 30: St. Joseph of Montvale, away, 8:15 p.m.

Jan. 5: Bergen Catholic, away, 3 p.m.

Jan. 10: Don Bosco Prep, home, 4 p.m.

Jan. 13: LaSalle College HS, away, 4:15 p.m.

Jan. 17: Gloucester Catholic, away, 3:30 p.m.

Jan. 19: St. Peter’s Prep of Jersey City, home, 6 p.m.

Jan. 21: Princeton Day School, away, 4 p.m.

Jan. 25: Delbarton, away, 4:40 p.m.

Jan. 27: Morristown-Beard, away, 6:15 p.m.

Jan. 31: Bergen Catholic, home, 4 p.m.

Feb. 4: Christian Brothers Academy, home, 6:45 p.m.

Note: Homes games are held at Richard J. Codey Arena, in West Orange.