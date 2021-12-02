West Orange HS boys soccer team boasts SEC honorees

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School boys soccer program has been one of the best in the state since Doug Nevins took over as head coach in 2000.

The Mountaineers once again had a great season this fall, finishing with a 19-5 overall record, including a runner-up finish in both the Essex County Tournament — losing to town neighbor Seton Hall Prep, 2-0, in the final — and the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4, tournament, falling to Kearny, 2-1, in overtime in the championship game.

Several West Orange players earned all–Super Essex Conference–American Division honors. First team:

Ari Rosu, senior. “Dominant defender,” said Nevins, “who anchored a defense that recorded 17 shutouts and only conceded 11 goals in 24 games. He also had 11 goals and 25 assists from center back. Will go down as one of the best to ever play at WOHS.” Rosu will be playing in the High School All-American game in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Dec. 11, said Nevins. He is one of only three New Jersey players invited; the other two play for Pennington.

Mason Bashkoff, junior. “Dangerous forward,” said Nevins, “who had 12 goals and 14 assists. Great speed and 1v1 ability. A great crosser of the ball and a very good finisher. He’s a junior and will be our top player next year.”

Second team:

Jeremy Green, senior. The following are Nevins’ comments on Green: “Very good defender,” said Nevins. “Covered other team’s top forward. Contributed one goal and 11 assists. Served our corner kicks and set pieces.”

Francisco Soca, senior forward. “Led the team in goals with 14,” said Nevins. “Also had eight assists. Scored in some huge games, including three goals in the state tournament.”

Honorable mention:

Santi Orrico, senior holding midfielder. “Did a great job defending the midfield,” said Nevins. “Very quick, strong, and tough. Good on the ball.”

Tyreese Folkes, senior forward. “Had seven goals and nine assists,” said Nevins. Very fast and dangerous. Had a great game against Clifton, in which he contributed four assists.”

The following are the WOHS players who made all–Essex County.

First team:

Rosu.

Bashkoff.

Green.

Second team:

Soca.

Arthur Rosu, sophomore defender. “Dominant in the air,” said Nevins. “Great defender. Will be a star moving forward.”

Justin Scavalla, junior goalkeeper. “Had 17 shutouts and played great all season,” said Nevins. “Good size and great athleticism.”

Third team:

Nathan Menor, sophomore center midfielder. “Very quick, very skilled, great motor,” said Nevins. “Had five goals and eight assists and controlled the game for us. Another player that will be a star for us.”

Honorable mention:

Orrico.

Folkes.

Andrew Hinfey, junior center midfielder. “Very athletic and smart,” said Nevins. “Works very hard and covers a lot of ground. Will be a key player next year.”

The Mountaineers lost to SHP twice this season, including in the ECT final. SHP finished as the No. 1 team in the state and was ranked No. 5 in the nation by Prep Soccer, going 20-0-1 this season.

WOHS was the only team to hold Kearny to one goal in regulation in six games in the state tournament. Kearny, ranked No. 7 in the state by nj.com at the time of the sectional final, scored 28 goals in six games in the state tournament and had one of the best attacks in the state, according to Nevins.

“Overall it was an amazing season,” said Nevins, who completed his 22nd year at the WOHS helm. “We went 19-5 playing in the hardest league in the state. We made it to the Essex County finals and the North 1, Group 4, finals. Along the way, we defeated Montclair, Livingston, and Clifton, who were all ranked in the state. We were ranked as high as No. 8 in NJ by nj.com. We scored 79 goals and conceded only 11 in 24 games playing a really hard schedule. The seniors were not only great players, but they were great leaders as well. They will be sorely missed, but we are so glad that they reestablished us as one of the best teams in the state. We will return nine players that started or played a lot for us this year, and we expect to be really good again next year.”

