West Orange HS senior Ari Rosu to play in All-American boys soccer game

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School boys soccer team was led by several talented players this fall.

The most notable standout was Ari Rosu, a senior defender who is not only one of the best players in the state, but among the best in the nation.

Rosu has been selected to play in the Prep Soccer High School All-American game to be held at Bearden High School in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Dec. 11. Rosu will play on the East All-Star team, which will face the West All-Stars.

Rosu was grateful to be picked to play in the game.

“It’s like an honor being one of the few kids chosen out of the whole country,” said Rosu in a phone interview. “It’s really cool — something not to take for granted.”

Rosu is looking forward to competing with and against the best players in the country.

“It’s going to be fun, playing with a bunch of high-level players,” Rosu said. “I’ve never played with any of them before, so playing with them at one time is going to be very fun, very interesting. It’s going to be a good time.”

Rosu is the first WOHS player selected to play in an All-American game. He is the third All-American to play for Mountaineers head coach Doug Nevins, who has been at the WOHS helm since 2000. The other All-Americans were Marcelo Rodriguez, in 2002; and Brayan Martinez, who was an All-American in 2005 and 2006 and was the Gatorade state Player of the Year in 2006.

“Ari is one of the greatest to ever play at West Orange,” Nevins stated. “We’ve only had two players ever named first team all-state as juniors, Brayan Martinez and Diego Pedrido. He will be the second player in program history to be first team all-state as a junior and senior.”

Rosu this fall helped the Mountaineers to a 19-5 season that included runner-up finishes in the Essex County Tournament and NJSIAA, North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4, tournament. WOHS lost to town neighbor Seton Hall Prep in the ECT final.

Rosu was especially impressive in the sectional championship game in the tough 2-1 overtime loss to top-seeded Kearny, playing almost the entire game with a separated shoulder, according to Nevins. Rosu was even credited with an assist on WOHS’ lone goal, scored by senior Francisco Soca early in the game.

“He was fouled hard five minutes into the game and played the rest of the game injured and still helped us hold them to just the one goal in regulation,” Nevins stated. Kearny went on to win the NJSIAA Group 4 championship and finished with a 21-1-2 record.

Despite the injury, Rosu was determined to be on the field and help his team.

“I wasn’t going to sit out just because of a shoulder injury or anything like that; it wasn’t too serious,” Rosu said. “I wanted to play it out, and I wanted to be there and show my effort and all that.”

Nevins marveled at Rosu’s athletic ability.

“He has a great long throw, which led him to get a lot of assists,” Nevins stated. “He set the record for goals by a defender with 12 this year. His 25 assists is the fifth most by any player in school history. He is an absolute athletic freak. So strong, so quick, which makes him incredibly hard to beat. He’s great in the air both heading to score or clearing punts, crosses and goal kicks. He is just a dominant player and is very deserving of All-American status.”

Rosu cherished his WOHS career.

“It was a great four years,” Rosu said. “Everybody there bonded and treated me like family. It’s a really good program; coach Doug is a really good coach, and all the coaches are very good coaches and mentors, going there and putting me on the right path, turning me into who I am and taught me along the way a lot.”

Rosu is still undecided on his college choice. Rider, FDU and St. Peter’s are among the schools that have shown interest in Rosu, who hopes to play professionally, possibly overseas.

Rosu has been playing soccer since he was very young, participating in the Mountain Top League’s Little Kickers.

Rosu credits Nevins and the WOHS coaching staff in helping him become a standout.

“He influenced me and persuaded me to join PDA (Player Development Academy) and helped me with all the college stuff,” Rosu said of Nevins. “He pushed me into being the player I am today, with the practices and all the extra work.”

Photos Courtesy of Buzz 1441