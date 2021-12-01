West Orange HS girls soccer players garner SEC accolades

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Several players from the West Orange High School girls soccer team, which won the Essex County Tournament championship and finished with a 13-4-3 record this season, earned Super Essex Conference–American Division honors.

First team:

Tori Rideau-Winds, senior.

Kennedy Morgan, senior.

Sidda Mitchell, junior.

Second team:

Anna Deer, junior.

Jaiden Schultz, sophomore.

Honorable mention:

Caitlin Bridgers, senior.

Lauren Villasin, freshman.

WOHS head coach Sean Devore, who completed his seventh season at the helm, was proud of his team this season.

“The girls had a tremendous season, finishing 13-4-3 and winning the Essex County Tournament,” he stated. “The girls spent time ranked in the nj.com Top 20 as well. The girls showed tremendous progress throughout the season, battling through one of the most difficult schedules in the state. West Orange will be returning eight starters next season; however, we do lose a very talented senior class. The coaching staff is extremely proud of the girls for their great season. We wish our seniors the best in the future.”

Photo Courtesy of Meredith Mitchell