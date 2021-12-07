Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team falls to Portledge, defeats Pope John

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team traveled to Locust Valley, N.Y., on Thursday, Dec. 2, to take on Portledge School at the Beaver Dam Winter Sports Club. The Pirates lost 7-2 to drop to 0-2 on the season.

Seton Hall jumped out to a 1-0 lead just 2:43 into the first period when sophomore Christopher McIntyre knocked down a clearing pass and scored on a wrist shot from the left circle. Portledge outshot Seton Hall 10-8 in the period.

In the second period, Portledge scored four goals to take a 4-1. Two goals were power-play goals, and the other two were even-strength goals, as they outshot Seton Hall 9-8 for the period.

In the third period, Portledge scored a shorthanded goal to extend the lead to 5-1 before junior Sean Murphy put in a rebound of senior Max Tooney’s shot with 7:37 left to make the score 5-2. Portledge added two more goals, to make the final 7-2. The Pirates outshot Portledge 17-10 in the period and 33-29 in the game. Freshman Zac Calveric recorded 22 saves. Seton Hall hosted Pope John for a 5-2 win on Monday, Dec. 6, and was scheduled to travel to Christian Brothers Academy on Wednesday, Dec. 8, after press time, and St. Augustine on Friday, Dec. 10.