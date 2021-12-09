West Orange HS football players earn conference honors

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School football team, under third-year head coach Darnell Grant, featured several players who earned Super Football Conference–Freedom Red Division honors.

First-team offense:

Senior skill player Makhi Green.

Junior skill player Jehki Williams.

Senior lineman Quayon Gordon.

First-team defense:

Senior lineman Jasuah Philemon.

Senior linebacker Gavin Rembert.

Junior defensive back Saboor Karriem.

Second-team offense:

Senior quarterback Zander Lipsey.

Junior skill player Jarvis Jones.

Second-team defense:

Senior lineman Sean Tandy.

Senior linebacker Matthew Bove.

Senior defensive back Jared Massay.

Honorable mention:

Sophomore defensive back Myles Snead.

Notes: The Mountaineers this season finished with a 7-4 record, reaching the semifinals of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 5, playoffs, where they lost to eventual champion East Orange Campus 14-0. It marked the second straight time WOHS finished as state sectional semifinalists. They also made the semifinals in 2019 in the North 2, Group 5, playoffs and finished 7-4. Last year’s playoffs were canceled due to the pandemic.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon and WOSD