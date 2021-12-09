West Orange HS football players earn conference honors

This slideshow requires JavaScript.
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School football team, under third-year head coach Darnell Grant, featured several players who earned Super Football Conference–Freedom Red Division honors.
First-team offense:
- Senior skill player Makhi Green.
- Junior skill player Jehki Williams.
- Senior lineman Quayon Gordon.
First-team defense:
- Senior lineman Jasuah Philemon.
- Senior linebacker Gavin Rembert.
- Junior defensive back Saboor Karriem.
Second-team offense:
- Senior quarterback Zander Lipsey.
- Junior skill player Jarvis Jones.
Second-team defense:
- Senior lineman Sean Tandy.
- Senior linebacker Matthew Bove.
- Senior defensive back Jared Massay.
Honorable mention:
- Sophomore defensive back Myles Snead.
Notes: The Mountaineers this season finished with a 7-4 record, reaching the semifinals of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 5, playoffs, where they lost to eventual champion East Orange Campus 14-0. It marked the second straight time WOHS finished as state sectional semifinalists. They also made the semifinals in 2019 in the North 2, Group 5, playoffs and finished 7-4. Last year’s playoffs were canceled due to the pandemic.
Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon and WOSD
