West Orange HS football players earn conference honors

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School football team, under third-year head coach Darnell Grant, featured several players who earned Super Football Conference–Freedom Red Division honors.

First-team offense:

  • Senior skill player Makhi Green.
  • Junior skill player Jehki Williams.
  • Senior lineman Quayon Gordon.

First-team defense:

  • Senior lineman Jasuah Philemon.
  • Senior linebacker Gavin Rembert.
  • Junior defensive back Saboor Karriem.

Second-team offense:

  • Senior quarterback Zander Lipsey.
  • Junior skill player Jarvis Jones.

Second-team defense:

  • Senior lineman Sean Tandy.
  • Senior linebacker Matthew Bove.
  • Senior defensive back Jared Massay.

Honorable mention:

  • Sophomore defensive back Myles Snead.

Notes: The Mountaineers this season finished with a 7-4 record, reaching the semifinals of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 5, playoffs, where they lost to eventual champion East Orange Campus 14-0. It marked the second straight time WOHS finished as state sectional semifinalists. They also made the semifinals in 2019 in the North 2, Group 5, playoffs and finished 7-4. Last year’s playoffs were canceled due to the pandemic.

