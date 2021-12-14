Seton Hall Prep soccer receives many awards

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Postseason honors for teams and individuals have been announced, and the Seton Hall Prep soccer program, which went 20-0-1 this fall, received many of these honors. The Pirates finished fifth in the country, third in the East, and second in New Jersey in the Prep Soccer polls. They were 17th in the country and third in Region III in the USA Today/United Soccer Coaches polls. In the Star-Ledger polls they finished No. 1 in New Jersey and were named New Jersey’s team of the year.

Individual players also received many accolades. Super Essex Conference–American Division conference teams were selected by the division coaches. The following players made first team: seniors Brian Sheehan, David Schuster and Edward Zazzali, and junior Joaquin Niehenke. Seniors Edward Dolgov and Aidan Batista made second team, and honorable mention went to seniors Zaiden James and Charles Giordano.

Essex County soccer coaches named the following players to the All Essex County teams: first team, Niehenke, Sheehan, Schuster and Batista; second team, Dolgov, James and Giordano; third team, senior Zach Levy; honorable mention, senior Drew Ligotti, junior Alex Oladapo and sophomore Eddie Krupski.

For the Star-Ledger, All-State All-Groups teams, Dolgov and James made first team; Niehenke, Zazzali and Batista made second team; and Oladapo and Levy made third team. For the All State Non-Public Group teams, Dolgov, James, Niehenke, Zazzali and Batista made first team, and Schuster, Oladapo and Levy made second team.

David Schuster and Zach Levy were selected to play for the North Jersey Section 2 team in the senior all-star game played at Toms River North High School in Toms River. Head Coach Marty Berman was selected to be an assistant coach on the same team.

