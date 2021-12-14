Seton Hall Prep bowler KC Campbell rolls 300 game

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Seton Hall Prep sophomore KC Campbell bowled a perfect 300 game to propel the Pirates to a 5-2 victory over West Orange on Monday, Dec. 6, at Hanover Lanes in East Hanover. The Pirates are currently in first place with a 5-0 record in the Colonial Division of the Super Essex Conference.

About the perfect game, head coach Sean Farrell said, “It was beyond consistent. KC was cool, calm, and composed throughout the game. He is the most humble person I have ever encountered. After the game, he just wanted to get the next game.”

The 300 game was the first game. He bowled 256 in the second and third games for a 812 series. Earlier this season, at the Crusader Classic at Bowler City in Hackensack, Campbell won the high-game award with a 279 and he bowled a 764 series as the Pirates finished in fifth place. His current season average is 240 over 12 games. When asked about his feat, Campbell said, “This is the first time in high school I ever bowled a perfect game and fourth time in my bowling career —the other three times in elementary and middle school. It felt good to do it, and it was my first 800 series in high school. I was glad to help the team win, and I hope to help the team win the counties and the states.”