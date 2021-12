This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Golda Och Academy cross-country runners Jesse Schiffman and his brother, Daniel Schiffman, and Alex Lefkowitz made first team, and Joseph Askin and Ari Jacobs made second team in the Super Essex Conference–Colonial Division this fall.

On the girls side, Talia Silbermann, Amanda Brody and Sophie Fischer made first team for Golda Och Academy in the SEC–Colonial Division.

Photos Courtesy of Chris Troyano