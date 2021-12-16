Seton Hall Prep basketball and wrestling seasons to begin

Connect on Linked in

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep basketball and wrestling teams will begin their seasons. The basketball team will tip off the season on Sunday, Dec. 19, against Don Bosco Prep at the Hoop Group Tip-Off Showcase at the Dunn Center in Elizabeth.

The wrestling team will participate in the Beast of the East at the University of Delaware, Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 18-19.

Here are their schedules:

Basketball

Dec. 19: Don Bosco Prep, at Hoop Group Tip-Off Showcase, Dunn Center, in Elizabeth, 2:45 p.m.

Dec. 23: Montclair, home, 7 p.m.

Dec. 27: Matawan, at Husky Holiday Classic, at Matawan High School, in Aberdeen Township, 1:45 p.m.

Dec. 28: Old Bridge or Matawan, Husky Holiday Classic, time to be announced

Dec. 30: Husky Holiday Classic, to be announced

Jan. 2: Immaculate Conception of Montclair, at New Year’s Jump Off, at Hackensack High School, 12:30 p.m.

Jan. 6: Central, away, 7 p.m.

Jan. 8: Hudson Catholic, at Scholarship for Inner City Basketball Festival, at Kean University, in Union, 12:15 p.m.

Jan. 11: Irvington, home, 7 p.m.

Jan. 13: Columbia, home, 7 p.m.

Jan. 18: East Side, away, 4 p.m.

Jan. 20: University, home, 7 p.m.

Jan. 22: Orange, away, 1 p.m.

Jan. 29: St. Joseph of Metuchen, home, 1 p.m.

Feb. 1: Immaculate Conception of Montclair, home, 7 p.m.

Feb. 3: Central, home, 7 p.m.

Feb. 8: Irvington, away, 7 p.m.

Feb. 10: Columbia, away, 7 p.m.

Feb. 17: East Side, home, 7 p.m.

Wrestling