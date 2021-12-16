Seton Hall Prep basketball and wrestling seasons to begin

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep basketball and wrestling teams will begin their seasons. The basketball team will tip off the season on Sunday, Dec. 19, against Don Bosco Prep at the Hoop Group Tip-Off Showcase at the Dunn Center in Elizabeth.
The wrestling team will participate in the Beast of the East at the University of Delaware, Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 18-19.
Here are their schedules:
Basketball
- Dec. 19: Don Bosco Prep, at Hoop Group Tip-Off Showcase, Dunn Center, in Elizabeth, 2:45 p.m.
- Dec. 23: Montclair, home, 7 p.m.
- Dec. 27: Matawan, at Husky Holiday Classic, at Matawan High School, in Aberdeen Township, 1:45 p.m.
- Dec. 28: Old Bridge or Matawan, Husky Holiday Classic, time to be announced
- Dec. 30: Husky Holiday Classic, to be announced
- Jan. 2: Immaculate Conception of Montclair, at New Year’s Jump Off, at Hackensack High School, 12:30 p.m.
- Jan. 6: Central, away, 7 p.m.
- Jan. 8: Hudson Catholic, at Scholarship for Inner City Basketball Festival, at Kean University, in Union, 12:15 p.m.
- Jan. 11: Irvington, home, 7 p.m.
- Jan. 13: Columbia, home, 7 p.m.
- Jan. 18: East Side, away, 4 p.m.
- Jan. 20: University, home, 7 p.m.
- Jan. 22: Orange, away, 1 p.m.
- Jan. 29: St. Joseph of Metuchen, home, 1 p.m.
- Feb. 1: Immaculate Conception of Montclair, home, 7 p.m.
- Feb. 3: Central, home, 7 p.m.
- Feb. 8: Irvington, away, 7 p.m.
- Feb. 10: Columbia, away, 7 p.m.
- Feb. 17: East Side, home, 7 p.m.
Wrestling
- Dec. 18-19: Beast of the East, at University of Delaware, 8:30 a.m.
- Dec. 18: Morris Knolls Tournament, 9 a.m.
- Dec. 27-28: Sam Cali Battle for the Belt, at FDU–Madison, time to be determined
- Jan. 5: Livingston, away, 7 p.m.
- Jan. 7: West Essex, home, 7 p.m.
- Jan. 8: South Plainfield, home, 11 a.m.
- Jan. 13-14: Essex County Tournament, at Richard J. Codey Arena, in West Orange
- Jan. 19: West Orange, away, 7 p.m.
- Jan. 21: Bloomfield, home, 7 p.m.
- Jan. 22: Montville, away, with Kinnelon and Sayreville, 9 a.m.
- Jan. 24: DePaul, home, 7 p.m.
- Jan. 26: Caldwell, away, 7 p.m.
- Jan. 29: Kingsway, away, with Paramus and Don Bosco Prep, time to be determined
- Feb. 2: Paramus Catholic, home, 7 p.m.
- Feb. 5: Jackson Memorial, away, with Camden Catholic and Rumson–Fair Haven, 11 a.m.
- Feb. 7, 9, 11, 13: NJSIAA Non-Public A North tournament
- Feb. 19: NJSIAA District tournament
- Feb. 23, 25-25: NJSIAA Region tournament
- March 3-5: NJSIAA Individual Finals
