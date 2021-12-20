Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team’s rally falls short vs. Gloucester Catholic

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team dropped two matches last week, to fall to 2-4-1 on the season.

On Monday, Dec. 13, the Pirates hosted Delbarton at Richard J. Codey Arena and dropped a 7-0 decision. Sophomore goalie Luke Miles and senior goalie Demetrios Koularmanis each had 10 saves.

On Friday, Dec. 17, the Pirates hosted Gloucester Catholic and dropped a tough 4-2 decision. The Rams jumped out to a 3-0 lead before the Pirates made a tremendous comeback. With 6:29 left in the third period, sophomore Daniel Kelly connected on assists by juniors Rocco Mendoza and Jack Laferriere to cut the Rams’ lead to 3-1. Just :20 later, junior Hudson Gorski scored on an assist by Kelly to make the score 3-2. Gloucester Catholic closed out the scoring with a shorthanded empty-net goal with 1:07 left to make the final 4-2. Koularmanis played very well in goal, stopping several breakaways and making 25 saves.

