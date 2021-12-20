Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team’s rally falls short vs. Gloucester Catholic

By on Comments Off on Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team’s rally falls short vs. Gloucester Catholic

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team dropped two matches last week, to fall to 2-4-1 on the season. 

On Monday, Dec. 13, the Pirates hosted Delbarton at Richard J. Codey Arena and dropped a 7-0 decision. Sophomore goalie Luke Miles and senior goalie Demetrios Koularmanis each had 10 saves. 

On Friday, Dec. 17, the Pirates hosted Gloucester Catholic and dropped a tough 4-2 decision. The Rams jumped out to a 3-0 lead before the Pirates made a tremendous comeback. With 6:29 left in the third period, sophomore Daniel Kelly connected on assists by juniors Rocco Mendoza and Jack Laferriere to cut the Rams’ lead to 3-1. Just :20 later, junior Hudson Gorski scored on an assist by Kelly to make the score 3-2. Gloucester Catholic closed out the scoring with a shorthanded empty-net goal with 1:07 left to make the final 4-2. Koularmanis played very well in goal, stopping several breakaways and making 25 saves.

Here are upcoming SHP games:

  • Dec. 23: Northern Highlands, away, 5:20 p.m.
  • Dec. 27: Ramapo, Ice Vault Holiday Classic, at Ice Vault Arena, in Wayne, 8 p.m.
  • Dec. 29: Summit, Ice Vault Holiday Classic, at Ice Vault Arena, 6:15 p.m.
  • Dec. 30: St. Joseph of Montvale, away, 8:15 p.m.

  

Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team’s rally falls short vs. Gloucester Catholic added by on
View all posts by Jeff Goldberg →

COMMENTS