West Orange High School basketball and wrestling teams begin seasons

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School boys and girls basketball teams and wrestling team had their season openers delayed due to COVID-19 issues.

The boys basketball team was supposed to open Dec. 17 at Caldwell. Instead, they were scheduled to play Verona on Dec. 21 at home for their first game, after press time.

The girls team’s first two games — at Nutley on Dec. 17 and against New Providence on Dec. 19 at Morris Catholic — were also canceled. They will open the season when they host the West Orange holiday tournament beginning Dec. 27.

The wrestling team was scheduled to open the season at the Dover tournament, Dec. 18-19. The team will host the Tim Groves tournament on Dec. 23 at 3 p.m. to begin the season. WOHS also will take part in the Bloomfield girls tournament on Dec. 27 at 9 a.m. and take part in the Walter Woods Tournament at Middletown South High School on Dec. 30 at 9 a.m.

Here are the teams’ upcoming events:

WOHS boys basketball:

Dec. 27: Holiday Classic, at Paterson Charter.

Jan. 4: North Star Academy, home, 4 p.m.

WOHS girls basketball:

Dec. 27: West Orange holiday tournament, vs. Dumont, 10:30 a.m.

Dec. 29-30: West Orange holiday tournament, opponents and times to be determined.

Jan. 4: Immaculate Conception of Montclair, away, 4 p.m.

WOHS wrestling: