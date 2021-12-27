Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team defeats Northern Highlands

WEST ORANGE, NJ — In the only game on the schedule last week, the Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team defeated Northern Highlands, 4-2, at Sport-O-Rama in Monsey, N.Y. This victory improved the Pirates’ record to 3-4-1 on the season.

SHP was trailing 1-0 in the first period, when freshman Matt Smith connected on a backhander with 2:07 left on an assist by senior Christian Robinson. In the second period, the Pirates took a 2-1 lead when sophomore Christopher McIntyre scored on a rebound of a junior Rocco Mendoza shot with 7:47 left. In the third period, Mendoza scored an unassisted goal just 1:35 into the period, to extend the Pirates’ lead to 3-1. Northern Highlands cut the Seton Hall lead to 3-2 with 5:15 left before Smith scored his second goal of the game on an assist by junior Hudson Gorski with 3:08 left. Senior Demetrios Koularmanis had 17 saves. Seton Hall outshot Northern Highlands 30-19.