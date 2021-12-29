Seton Hall Prep wrestlers compete at the Beast of the East

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Seton Hall Prep sent three wrestlers to the Beast of the East Wrestling Tournament at the University of Delaware’s Bob Carpenter Center. This is one of the top wrestling tournaments in the country. The SHP wrestlers were 106-pound sophomore Logan Brzozowski, 113-pound senior Joseph Sciarrone and 160-pound junior Stephen O’Neil Jr.

Brzozowski went 2-2. In the first round, he won by pin over Cayden Farver, of Loyola Blakefield in Towson, Md., in 1:54. In the second round, he won by a 7-0 decision over Caden Smith, of Robinson High School in Fairfax, Va. In the third round, he lost by a 7-1 decision to Cadell Lee, of Brooke Point High School in Stafford, Va. In the consolation round, he lost by a 6-4 decision to Liam Davis of Lake Highland Prep in Orlando, Fla.

Sciarrone went 4-2 and finished in the top 12 of a 48-wrestler bracket. In the first round, he won by pin over Anthony Hackert, of Danbury High School in Danbury, Conn., in 1:28. In the second round, he won by a 2-1 decision over Matt Meadows, of St. George’s Tech in Middletown, Del. In the third round, he lost by technical fall to Tahir Parkins, of Nazareth Area High School in Nazareth, Pa., by a 17-1 score in 3:36. In the consolation rounds, he won by a 1-0 decision over Santino Danise, of Hanover Park, won by a 2-1 decision over Max Elton, of Holy Spirit, and lost by technical fall to Carter Noble, of Mount St. Joseph in Baltimore, Md., by a 15-0 score in 4:46.

O’Neil Jr. went 1-2. In the first round, he lost by a 6-1 decision to Holden Garcia, of Notre Dame High School in Easton, Pa. In the consolation rounds, he won by pin over Luke Spoor, of Delaware Military Academy in Wilmington, Del., in 42 seconds and lost by a 6-2 decision to Ryan Fairchild, of Nazareth.