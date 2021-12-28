Seton Hall Prep track team wins SEC–American title

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Last week the Seton Hall Prep indoor track and field team participated in the 12th annual Super Essex Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships held at Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex on Staten Island, N.Y. They captured the American Division title with 84 points. The following athletes came in first place:

Junior Ryan Matulonis, 55-meter hurdles, 7.83.

Junior Xavier Donaldson, 400-meter run, 49.82.

Junior Nicholas DeVita, 800-meter run, 2:03.38.

Donaldson, DeVita, senior Sean Bragdon, sophomore Landon Jordan, 4-x-400-meter relay, 3:34.80.

Senior Reece Watkins, high jump, 5 feet, 10 inches.

The following athletes placed and scored points: