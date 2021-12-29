Taylor Aska leads West Orange HS girls track at SEC meet

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Taylor Aska, a freshman, won both the 55-meter dash in 7.38 and the 200-meter dash in 26.05, and the 4-x-400-meter relay team took first place in 4:20.53 to lead the West Orange High School girls indoor track-and-field team at the Super Essex Conference–American Division Championships at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island, N.Y.

Sana’a Smith, a junior, took second place in the 3,200-meter run in 12:58.88 and junior Shilin Roupe took fourth place in the 55-meter hurdles in 9.63. Madison Cyrus, a sophomore, took fourth place in the high jump at 4 feet, 3 inches.

The West Orange girls finished second overall in the team standings behind Columbia.

On the boys’ side, senior Makhi Green took second place in the 55-meter dash in 6.72, and the 4-x-400-meter relay team took fifth place in 3:46.60 to lead WOHS, which finished 10th in the team standings.