West Orange HS football duo accepts football scholarships

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School seniors Makhi Green and Jasuah Philemon have signed letters of intent to continue their football careers on athletic scholarships.

Green, a 5-foot-9, 170-pound running back, signed with Monmouth University, while Philemon, a 6-4, 265-pound defensive lineman, signed with Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pa. Monmouth and Lehigh compete on the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision level.

Lehigh competes in the Patriot League. Monmouth enjoyed a fine season this fall, finishing with a 7-4 overall record and finishing second in the Big South Conference with a 6-1 record.

The two players were key contributors to head coach Darnell Grant’s WOHS team, which reached the state sectional semifinals in North 1, Group 5, and finished with a 7-4 record.

Green and Philemon earned all-division first-team honors in the Super Football Conference–Freedom Red Division this season.

In an interview with the West Orange Chronicle, Philemon said he was impressed with Lehigh’s academic reputation. Lehigh’s proximity to West Orange, along with a family environment fostered by the Lehigh coaching staff, also played factors in Philemon’s decision to sign with the university.

“I just felt right at home,” said Philemon of Lehigh.

Philemon also was grateful to play for Coach Grant, who has resurrected the WOHS program since taking it over in 2019. In addition to going 7-4 this season, WOHS went 7-4 in 2019 and 6-1 in 2020 in Grant’s first two seasons, also making the state sectional semifinals in 2019.

“My time playing for Coach Grant was the best time of my life,” Philemon said. “He came in and changed the environment for people like me who had athletic ability to go on (to play in college). Coach Grant believes in you, and he actually shows that he loves us. I wouldn’t know where I would be without him. He works hard to put people to places where it’s going to fit them. I’m very appreciative of him.”

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon and Jasuah Philemon