Olivia Prescott leads West Orange HS girls track team

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School boys and girls indoor track and field teams enjoyed stellar performances at the Essex County Indoor Relay Championships on Dec. 30 at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island, N.Y.

On the girls’ side, Olivia Prescott won the shot put at 42 feet, and Jessica Wata took fourth place in the shot put at 26 feet. The 4-x-200-meter and sprint medley relay teams each took second place, in 1:15.16 and 4:45.88 respectively. West Orange also took fourth place in both the 4-x-400, in 4:33.28, and 4-x-800, in 11:46.73. The distance medley relay team took fifth place in 14:56.79. In the high jump, Micah Pryor took fourth place at 4 feet, 6 inches, and Madison Cyrus took sixth place at 4 feet, 2 inches.

On the boys’ side, West Orange took sixth place in both the 4-x-400, in 3:59.13, and distance medley relay, in 13:01.80, and seventh place in both the 4-x-200, in 1:46.05, and 4-x-800, in 11:09.61. The sprint medley relay team took eighth place in 4:24.62. In the shot put, Zekai Wimberley took sixth place at 37 feet, 9 3/4 inches and Myles Adams took 14th at 21 feet, 10 1/2 inches.