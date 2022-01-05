Kiley Capstraw leads West Orange HS girls hoops

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School girls basketball team hosted its holiday tournament to begin the season. WOHS, under head coach Caniece Montague Williams, went 1-2 in the tournament, losing to Holmdel and New Providence before defeating Union City.

WOHS this season is led by returning senior guard Kiley Capstraw, returning junior Anna Dee and returning sophomore guards Adrienne Taylor Kamara and Mya Bushrod. Freshman Kyley Grayson will be a key contributor.

Capstraw, who is headed to Yale University, scored 31 points with 12 free throws; Grayson had eight points and Kamara had seven points in the 64-52 loss to Holmdel. Capstraw had 10 points in the 59-25 loss to New Providence. Bushrod and Kamara each had 10 points in the 41-39 win over Union City, while Capstraw had eight points; Grayson had seven points and junior Kianna Hill scored six points.