West Orange HS football team drops heartbreaker in season opener vs. Union City

WEST ORANGE, NJ – The West Orange High School varsity football team dropped a heartbreaking 15-13 decision to Union City in the season opener Friday, Sept. 8, at WOHS Joe Suriano Stadium.

Senior running back CJ Wilson rushed for 134 yards and one touchdown on 17 carries and senior quarterback Vincent Desantis passed for 61 yards and a score for the Mountaineers.

WOHS will host Irvington (1-0) this Friday, Sept. 15, at 7 p.m.

Notable WOHS stats vs. Union City

Passing

Vincent Desantis: 6 of 12 attempts, 61 yards

Rushing

CJ Wilson (senior): 17 carries, 135 yards, 1 TD.

Dorain Rawls (freshman): 2 carries for 38 yards.

Desantis: 7 carries for 34 yards.

Receiving

Michael Giovine (senior): 3 catches for 21 yards.

L’trell Bradley (senior): 2 catches for 35 yards.

Tackles

Sebastian Rawls (senior): 17 total (10 solo, 7 assists).

Bradley: 9 total (5 solo, 4 assists)

Femy Diomande (junior): 7 total (4 solo, 3 assists).

Jordan Johnson: 7 total (3 solo, 4 assists).

Noah Tandy (junior): 7 total (4 solo, 3 assists.

Terrence Toussaint (junior): 6 total (4 solo, 2 assists).

Gianni Hudson (senior): 6 total (5 solo, 1 assist).

Kevan McLaughlin (junior): 5 total (4 solo, 1 assist).