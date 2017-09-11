West Orange HS girls’ soccer team enjoys rout in season opener

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ – The West Orange High School girls’ varsity soccer team took a decisive 7-0 win over Newark East Side in their home opener on Sept. 7.

Morgan Clark had two goals and one assist while Mya Bembry, Kaylese Gist, Nyah Harper, Emma Mitchell, and Natalie Nevins had one goal apiece. Nevins also had a strong showing with four assists.

Mountaineer goalkkeeper Samantha Herbert had one save while Newark East Side goalkkeeper Maria Sequinot had nine.

The girls next play Bloomfield in an away game on Sept. 12, beginning at 4 p.m.