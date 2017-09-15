West Orange and Columbia girls’ soccer teams battle to 1-1 tie

West Orange HS freshman Emma Mitchell (6) goes after the ball against Columbia HS senior Grace Benn (11) in the 1-1 tie on Sept. 14. Mitchell and Benn are first cousins. Photo courtesy of Meredith Mitchell.

The West Orange and Columbia high school girls’ varsity soccer teams battled to a 1-1 tie on Thursday, Sept. 14, at DeHart Park in Maplewood.

The goals were all scored in the first half. Vanessa Lettman scored on an assist from fellow junior Morgan Clark for West Orange (2-0-1), while freshman Ava de la Torre scored for Columbia (1-1-1).

Samantha Herbert, a senior, had five saves for West Orange. Columbia senior goalie Hannah Williams made six saves.

