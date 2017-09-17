West Orange HS football team seeks to regroup vs. Columbia

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Photos by Cynthia Cumming: West Orange HS vs. Irvington HS, Sept. 15, at WOHS.

WEST ORANGE, NJ – The West Orange High School varsity football team, looking for its first win of the season, will face Columbia High School on Saturday, Sept. 23, at 1 p.m. a Underhill Field in a battle of 0-2 teams.

The Mountaineers are coming off a 28-7 loss to a strong Irvington team in the home opener on Friday night, Sept. 15.

“Defensively we did an excellent job keeping the No. 10 ranked team in New Jersey at bay,” said West Orange head coach James Matsakis, “and Jordan White opened eyes with his defensive prowess and his overall play on both sides of the ball.”

White, a junior, had two receptions for 30 yards. Strong showings by senior Mike Giovine, who scored the Mountaineers’ only touchdown of the night in the first half, and sophomore Bryan Reitberger, who kicked the extra point, aided the effort. Senior quarterback Vincent DeSantis had seven completions on 13 attempts for 64 yards and the TD to Giovine.

“Offensively we are still a work in progress, but are improving each week,” said Matsakis. “The lack of returning experience is what our first two opponents have been able to exploit. When you graduate all five starters from a line that had two 1,000-yard rushers last season, that is to be expected.

“We look to rebound this week and be able to build on the improvement we made from week one to week two,” Matsakis added. “The spirit of the team is still intact and they are excited about the improvement and the addition of two key players this past week – Jordan White and Bryce Nelms (transfer from Atlanta, Ga.), both of whom which will eventually make their impact known within the Mountaineer program.”