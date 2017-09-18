Seton Hall Prep football team falls to Paramus Catholic in overtime

PARAMUS, NJ – For the second consecutive week, the Seton Hall Prep varsity football team lost a real tough game, dropping a 33-30 overtime decision to Paramus Catholic on Friday night, Sept. 15, at Paramus Catholic. The Pirates are 0-2.

Trailing 7-0, junior placekicker Zach Hoban connected on the first of a school-record three field goals from 22 yards with 1:46 left in the first quarter to make the score 7-3. Thirty-two seconds later, sophomore Jelani Mason scored on a 54-yard punt return to give SHP a 10-7 lead with Hoban’s extra point.

Paramus Catholic scored a touchdown with 46.9 left in the second quarter to take a 13-10 lead into halftime. The score remained the same until sophomore Matt Colantuono scored on a 2-yard run just seven seconds into the fourth quarter to make it 17-13 with Hoban’s extra point. Paramus Catholic retook the lead at 20-17 with 8:23 left. SHP retook the lead at 5:53 when sophomore Kyle Monangai took a swing pass from senior quarterback Cameron Carti and scored from 31 yards out and Hoban added his third extra point to make it 24-20. Paramus Catholic retook the lead at 27-24 with 4:55 left.

On the next drive, SHP went 85 yards in eight plays with Hoban connecting on a 25-yard field goal with 1:21 left to tie the score at 27-27.

On the first possession of overtime, Hoban kicked a 36-yard field goal to give SHP a 30-27 lead. On Paramus Catholic’s first possession of overtime their first play was a 25-yard scoring pass to end the game 33-30.

SHP statistics: Passing: Carti – 10 of 22 attempts, 126 yards, one TD, one interception.

Rushing; Monangai – 21 carries, 150 yards. Colantuono – 17 carries, 115 yards, 1 TD

Defense: Junior linebacker and West Orange resident Vincent Henrich – 10 tackles, junior LB Johnathan Alvarado – 10 tackles, senior defensive back Anthony Algieri – 10 tackles, 1 interception.

Next game: The Pirates will host St. Peter’s Prep (1-1) on Saturday, Sept. 23, at 1 p.m.