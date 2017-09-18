West Orange HS boys’ soccer team wins two straight to move to 2-0-2

WEST ORANGE, NJ – The West Orange High School boys’ varsity soccer team has enjoyed a good start to the season.

The Mountaineers defeated Memorial of West New York, 2-0, at home on Sept. 16 for their second straight win to improve to 2-0-2.

“The team had a great win against a tough Memorial team,” said head coach Doug Nevins. “The defense and (co-captain) goalkeeper Paul Schuler were great again with another shutout, and the offense had its best game of the year so far and created a lot of good chances, scoring two.”

In the previous game on Sept. 13, the team defeated Columbia, 1-0, on co-captain/attacking midfielder Brent Llewellyn’s goal.

The other co-captains are midfielder Kennth Vaquiz and center midfielder Josh Figueroa.

The team tied Montclair, 0-0, at home on Sept. 11. In the season opener, WOHS tied West Essex, 1-1, Sept. 8, at home.

The Mountaineers headed into the regular season successfully winning their scrimmages. Several team members have been playing club soccer since the end of last season. The co-captains agreed they wanted to recapture their division championship this year, win the county tournament and make it to the state semis or finals.

“The team is getting better every game,” said Nevins.

WOHS takes on Millburn Sept. 18 in an away game beginning at 7 p.m.