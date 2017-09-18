West Orange HS girls’ volleyball team wins Garfield Tournament

WEST ORANGE, NJ – The West Orange High School girls’ volleyball team defeated Garfield, 25-23, to win the annual Garfield Tournament on Sept. 16.

The Mountaineers have a 2-1 overall record, beating Bloomfield, 26-24, 21-25, 25-15, on Sept. 7 at home in the season opener; and defeating West Essex, 25-22, 12-25-26-24, on Sept. 14 in North Caldwell. They lost to Verona, 25-11, 25-14, Sept. 12, at home. The three matches are in the Liberty Division of the Super Essex Conference.

WOHS will host North 13th Street Tech on Sept. 17 at 4 p.m, and will visit Montclair on Sept. 19 at 7 p.m.