Seton Hall Prep soccer team goes 3-0 for week to move to 7-1

WEST ORANGE, NJ – The Seton Hall Prep varsity soccer team went 3-0 this past week to raise its record to 7-1 on the season.

On Sept. 18, the Pirates traveled to Van Brunt Field on the campus of The Montclair Kimberley Academy and defeated them, 2-0. Senior midfielder Nick Kriak scored on a penalty kick with 11:23 left in the first half to give SHP a 1-0 lead. Senior midfielder Paul Silva extended the lead to 2-0 with 25:57 left in the second half on assists by junior forward Skyler Storms and Kriak. Senior goalie Gabe Ferreira had three saves to secure the shutout.

On Sept. 20, the Pirates traveled to Howard P. Krausche Field at North Plainfield HS and defeated them 8-0. Senior midfielder Joe Cubero scored two goals while junior midfielder Jon Ned, senior midfielder Frank DeLuca, and Storms added single goals. The other three scores were own goals. Senior defenseman Adam Silva had three assists, sophomore forward Aidan Dunphy and Storms had two assists, while Kriak, junior forward Nate Dean, and junior midfielder Dylan Perez each had an assist. Ferreira had five saves and junior goalie Anthony Petruzziello had two saves.

On Friday, Sept. 22, the Pirates hosted Montclair at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field, and in a great game, defeated them, 1-0, in overtime when Ned scored off of a feed by Dunphy with 4:03 left in the first overtime period. Petruzziello had seven saves to secure the clean sheet.

The Pirates are ranked in the following polls: Topdrawersoccer.Com – #34 Feb 50, #6 East Region, #5 in NJ. USA Today/United Soccer Coaches Region III #7. News 12 Varsity #2 in Tri-State, #2 in NJ. NJ.Com #2 in NJ, #2 Non-Public Schools, and #1 in the Super Essex Conference.