Seton Hall Prep football team falls to St. Peter’s Prep

Photos by Rich Morris/courtesy of SHP: Pirates vs. St. Peter’s Prep, Sept. 23, at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field.

WEST ORANGE, NJ – The Seton Hall Prep varsity football team dropped its third game in a row to start the season as the Pirates fell to St. Peter’s Prep, of Jersey City, at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field in West Orange, 43-20, Saturday, Sept. 23.

St. Peter’s jumped out to a 13-0 lead midway through the first quarter when SHP drove 70 yards in nine plays and sophomore tight end Dominic Busby scored on a crossing pattern over the middle from 15 yards out from senior quarterback Cameron Carti with 2:42 left. Junior placekicker Zach Hoban added the extra point to make the score 13-7.

St. Peter’s scored on the second play of the second quarter to make it 19-7 with 11:20 left. Later in the quarter, SHP drove 65 yards in 12 plays and sophomore wide receiver Jelani Mason caught a 12-yard pass from Carti. Hoban’s extra point made the score 19-14 with 2:23 left. St. Peter’s scored with 1:05 before half time to make the half time score 25-14.

SHP took the second-half kickoff and drove 58 yards in six plays as senior wide receiver Andrew Perez scored on a 42-yard pass from Carti, but the two-point conversion was not successful, leaving the score 25-20 with 9:00 left. St. Peter’s scored three more touchdowns in the second half to make the final 43-20.

SHP stats:

Passing: Carti – 25-44, 197 yards, 3 TDs, 1 interception.

Receiving: Mason – 10 catches for 92 yards, 1 TD. Perez – 4 catches for 65 yards, 1 TD.

Defense: Junior linebacker and West Orange resident Vincent Henrich, 12 tackles. Junior LB Jonathan Alvarado, 11 tackles and 1 caused fumble. Senior safety Jack Agnew, sophomore LB Tyler Cook, and defensive back Andrew Perez each had 8 tackles.

Next game: The Pirates will host Pope John (3-0) on Saturday, Sept. 30, at 1 p.m. at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field.

Seton Hall Prep (0-3)

Sept. 9, Loss, Don Bosco Prep, 21-13

Sept. 15, Loss, at Paramus Catholic, 33-30 (OT)

Sept. 23, Loss, St. Peter’s Prep, 43-20

Sept. 30, Pope John, 1 p.m.

Oct. 7, at Delbarton, 2:30 p.m.

Oct. 14, Columbia, 2 p.m.

Oct. 20, at DePaul, 7 p.m.

Oct. 28, at Montclair, 1 p.m.

Nov. 4, Bergen Catholic, 2 p.m.