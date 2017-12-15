West Orange HS boys’ basketball team seeks successful season

WEST ORANGE, NJ – The West Orange High School boys’ varsity basketball team, under second-year head coach Demond Cowins, hopes to have a successful season with a good core of talented players.

The Mountaineers will tip off the season Dec. 15 at home against University.

The key players for the Mountaineers are senior guard/captain Jelani Jackson, junior guards Stephon Sheard and Kenyon Sheard; junior forwards Toby Okani and Will Garth-Hill; senior forward Trey Meaux; senior point guard Nick Dover; and senior forward Anant Narain.

The captains are Jackson, Meaux, and Narain.

Other players who will look to contribute are junior guard Goddy Marc, junior point guard Godly Marc, senior forward Aaron Haughton, sophomore point guard Gustav Hall, and sophomore forward Ismail Taylor.

Last season, the 16th-seeded Mountaineers gave a competitive effort before falling to top-seeded and eventual champion Bloomfield, 57-52, in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association North Jersey Section 1, Group 4 state tournament first round to finish with a 12-13 record.

Schedule

Dec. 15, University, 7 p.m.

Dec. 19, at Orange, 7 p.m.

Dec. 21, at Newark Tech, 7 p.m.

Dec. 27, at Hillsborough Holiday Tournament, vs. Hunterdon Central, 1 p.m.

Dec. 28, at Hillsborough Holiday Tournament, tba

Jan. 3, Immaculate Conception, 7 p.m.

Jan. 5, Central, 7 p.m.

Jan. 7, WOHS Mountaineer Showcase, vs. Westfield, 12:30 p.m.

Jan. 9, at Bloomfield, 4 p.m.

Jan. 13, North Bergen, 1 p.m.

Jan. 15, at Elizabeth, 1 p.m.

Jan. 16, East Orange, 7 p.m.

Jan. 18, at University, 7 p.m.

Jan. 20, at Irvington, 1 p.m.

Jan. 23, Orange, 7 p.m.

Jan. 25, Newark Tech, 7 p.m.

Jan. 30, at Central, 7 p.m.

Feb. 1, Bloomfield, 7 p.m.

Feb. 8, Barringer, 7 p.m.

Feb. 13, at East Orange, 7 p.m.

Feb. 22, Kearny, 7 p.m.

Feb. 23, at Montclair Kimberley Academy, 7 p.m.