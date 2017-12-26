Seton Hall Prep basketball, wrestling and ice hockey recaps from last week

The following are recaps from last week for the Seton Hall Prep basketball, wrestling and ice hockey teams:

Basketball

The basketball team went 2-0 this past week at Frank J. Tracey Gymnasium to raise its record to 3-0 on the season.

On Tuesday, Dec. 19, the Pirates came from behind to defeat West Side 72-65. In the first quarter SHP trailed West Side 27-6. SHP then went on a 25-7 run to end the first quarter and second quarter to end the first half trailing 34-31.

SHP outscored West Side 41-31 in the second half to secure the victory. They were led by Alex Imegwu who scored 22 points with 3 steals, Jabri-Abdur Rahim scored 21 points with 15 rebounds and 4 blocks, Ashton Miller scored 13 points with 5 rebounds and 4 steals and Geordan Walker scored 11 points with 9 rebounds, while Jesse Reid III dished out 7 assists.

On Thursday, Dec. 21, they defeated Barringer 73-50. Imegwu led the team with 20 points and 5 rebounds, Abdur-Rahim scored 14 points with 12 rebounds and 3 blocks, and Miller scored 13 points with 5 assists.

Wrestling

The wrestling team, coming off its Morris Knolls Tournament title, went 4-0 this past week.

On Wednesday, Dec. 20, the Pirates hosted Don Bosco Prep and defeated them 45-24. On Friday, Dec. 22, they traveled to Irvington HS and defeated them 58-15. On Saturday, Dec. 23, they traveled to Bound Brook HS for a tri-meet with Raritan. They defeated Raritan 33-23 and Bound Brook 63-13.

The top wrestlers for SHP thus far include Alex Garcia, 6-0 record, 170-pound weight class; Conner Decker, 6-1, 113; Michael Massa, 6-1, 152; Danny Young, 6-1, 160; and Charlie Cunningham, 5-1, 132 pounds

Ice hockey

The ice hockey team dropped two games last week to drop to 3-4-2 on the season.

On Tuesday, Dec. 19, the PIrates traveled to Aspen Ice in Randolph to take on Delbarton and lost 5-2. Delbarton led 1-0 after the first period. Stephen Buck cut the lead to 2-1 just :42 into the second period on an unassisted goal. SHP took a 2-1 lead when Ryan Kemp scored with 7:36 left on an assist by Devon Dobres. Delbarton came back to take a 4-2 lead, scoring three goals in :43 seconds to end the second period. Delbarton added a goal in the third period for a 5-2 final.

On Friday, Dec. 22, the Pirates hosted Morristown-Beard and dropped a 6-3 decision. Morristown-Beard jumped out to a 5-0 lead after two periods. SHP mounted a comeback in the third period. Jake Sandomeno scored a power-play goal on an assist from Stephen Buck. Timothy O’Connell scored a power-play goal to make it 5-2. With 5:30 left, head coach Mike Atkinson pulled goalie Anthony Caruso for an additional skater and Thomas Colucci scored with 5:09 left on assists by Buck and John O’Hern to cut the lead to 5-3. Morristown-Beard scored an empty-net goal with :12 left to make the final 6-3.