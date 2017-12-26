Seton Hall Prep basketball, wrestling and ice hockey recaps from last week

By on No Comment

The following are recaps from last week for the Seton Hall Prep basketball, wrestling and ice hockey teams:

Basketball

The basketball team went 2-0 this past week at Frank J. Tracey Gymnasium to raise its record to 3-0 on the season.

On Tuesday, Dec. 19,  the Pirates came from behind to defeat West Side 72-65. In the first quarter SHP trailed West Side 27-6. SHP then went on a 25-7 run to end the first quarter and second quarter to end the first half trailing 34-31.

SHP outscored West Side 41-31 in the second half to secure the victory. They were led by Alex Imegwu who scored 22 points with 3 steals, Jabri-Abdur Rahim scored 21 points with 15 rebounds and 4 blocks, Ashton Miller scored 13 points with 5 rebounds and 4 steals and Geordan Walker scored 11 points with 9 rebounds, while Jesse Reid III dished out 7 assists.

On Thursday, Dec. 21, they defeated Barringer 73-50. Imegwu led the team with 20 points and 5 rebounds, Abdur-Rahim scored 14 points with 12 rebounds and 3 blocks, and Miller scored 13 points with 5 assists.

 

Wrestling

The wrestling team, coming off its Morris Knolls Tournament title, went 4-0 this past week.

On Wednesday, Dec. 20, the Pirates hosted Don Bosco Prep and defeated them 45-24. On Friday, Dec. 22, they traveled to Irvington HS and defeated them 58-15. On Saturday, Dec. 23, they traveled to Bound Brook HS for a tri-meet with Raritan. They defeated Raritan 33-23 and Bound Brook 63-13.

The top wrestlers for SHP thus far include Alex Garcia, 6-0 record, 170-pound weight class; Conner Decker, 6-1, 113; Michael Massa, 6-1, 152; Danny Young, 6-1, 160; and Charlie Cunningham, 5-1, 132 pounds

 

Ice hockey

The ice hockey team dropped two games last week to drop to 3-4-2 on the season.

On Tuesday, Dec. 19, the PIrates traveled to Aspen Ice in Randolph to take on Delbarton and lost 5-2. Delbarton led 1-0 after the first period. Stephen Buck cut the lead to 2-1 just :42 into the second period on an unassisted goal. SHP took a 2-1 lead when Ryan Kemp scored with 7:36 left on an assist by Devon Dobres. Delbarton came back to take a 4-2 lead, scoring three goals in :43 seconds to end the second period. Delbarton added a goal in the third period for a 5-2 final.

On Friday, Dec. 22, the Pirates hosted Morristown-Beard and dropped a 6-3 decision. Morristown-Beard jumped out to a 5-0 lead after two periods. SHP mounted a comeback in the third period. Jake Sandomeno scored a power-play goal on an assist from Stephen Buck. Timothy O’Connell scored a power-play goal to make it 5-2. With 5:30 left, head coach Mike Atkinson pulled goalie Anthony Caruso for an additional skater and Thomas Colucci scored with 5:09 left on assists by Buck and John O’Hern to cut the lead to 5-3. Morristown-Beard scored an empty-net goal with :12 left to make the final 6-3.  

  , ,

Seton Hall Prep basketball, wrestling and ice hockey recaps from last week added by on
View all posts by Jeff Goldberg →

Or contact the author at :jgoldberg@thelocalsource.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.