Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team tops No. 1 public team in state, Glen Rock, in Pepsi Classic

The Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team participated in the Pepsi Classic at the Ice Vault in Wayne this past week.

On Wednesday, Dec. 27, the Pirates played Randolph and fought to a 1-1 tie. In the second period Randolph took a 1-0 lead. SHP registered several good chances later in the period and the beginning of the third period. Their efforts were rewarded when John Farrell deflected Timothy O’Connell’s shot with 8:48 left in the third period to tie the score at 1-1. Following the game, Head Coach Mike Atkinson said, “I was super happy for the tying goal. The line that scored has been working very hard all game. We did some nice things. It was a back and forth game and both goalies, (John Profaci of SHP and Scott Kimiecik of Randolph) did a real nice job.” Randolph outshot SHP 25-23.

On Friday, Dec. 29, they played the top public school in New Jersey, Glen Rock, and defeated them 6-4. SHP jumped out to a 3-0 lead after the first period. Stephen Buck opened the scoring on an assist by John O’Hern with 10:38 and then he scored a power-play goal from O’Hern with 9:21 left. O’Hern scored an unassisted with 4:57 left to close out the scoring. In the second period, Glen Rock scored three goals to tie the score before Thomas Colucci gave SHP a 4-3 with :41 left on assists by Buck and JP Foley. In the third period, Glen Rock tied the score at 4-4 when Colucci broke the tie with 3:29 left on a power-play goal on an assist by Thomas Sarni. Buck added an empty-net goal with :38 left to make the final 6-4 as SHP outshot Glen Rock 39-18