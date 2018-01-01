Seton Hall Prep wrestling team rolls to 8-0 record

The Seton Hall Prep varsity wrestling team, ranked No. 11 in New Jersey, is still very hot on the mat, winning four matches that included state-ranked teams to improve their record to 8-0.

On Thursday, Dec. 28, the Pirates traveled to No. 9-ranked South Plainfield and defeated them 34-24. This was the first time in school history that SHP defeated South Plainfield. Following the match, SHP Head Coach Jack Decker said, “We knew we had the potential to win. I also thought we were tough all the way through the lineup. Two hundred-20-pound Ben Halligan and 120-pound Dean Musialowicz proved the team’s toughness by winning their bouts. Those two guys won the match for us today.” On Saturday, they hosted a quad meet against Rumson-Fair Haven, No. 14-ranked Middletown North and Piscataway. They defeated Rumson, 62-8, Middletown, 40-31 and Piscataway 41-25. During the Piscataway match, 138-pound Charlie Cunningham won his 100th match of his outstanding career by pinning Bryan Mora in 1:14. His current record stands at 100-26.  

 

  

