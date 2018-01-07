Seton Hall Prep wrestlers leading the way for the 8-0 Pirates

WEST ORANGE, NJ – The Seton Hall Prep varsity wrestling team has been sparked by several key wrestlers this season.

The top wrestlers for the Pirates so far are sophomore Michael Massa, 152-pound weight class, 10-1 record; sophomore Alex Garcia, 170, 9-1; senior Charlie Cunningham, 132, 9-1; senior Danny Young, 160, 9-2; freshman Conner Decker, 113, 9-2; junior Niko Diakides, 285, 7-4; and sophomore Zach Merlino,182, 7-4.

The Pirates, who had an 8-0 record entering the week, had their only match of last week snowed out on Thursday, Jan. 4, against Super Essex Conference-American Division foe Nutley. They have two SEC-American Division matches this coming week at home on Jan. 10 against Caldwell and Jan. 12 at Verona.