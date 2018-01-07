Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team wins two straight to extend unbeaten streak to five games

WEST ORANGE, NJ – The Seton Hall Prep varsity ice hockey team won two big Gordon Conference – National Division games to raise its record to 7-4-3. The Pirates extended their unbeaten streak to five games (4-0-1).

On Wednesday, Jan. 3, the Pirates hosted and defeated Bergen Catholic 5-2 at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange. Bergen Catholic led 1-0 after the first period when SHP scored four goals in the second period. Senior Stephen Buck scored a goal on assists from junior Thomas Colucci and senior Jake Sandomeno. Freshman Phil Feinberg scored on an assist from Sal Micciche; Sandomeno from Buck and senior John O’Hern and Colucci from Sandomeno and junior JP Foley. In the third period Colucci scored his second goal of the game from Foley and Buck before BC scored the final goal of the game.

On Friday, Jan. 5, they traveled to the Flyer Skate Zone in Pennsauken to take on Bishop Eustace and defeated them 5-0. SHP scored three goals in the second period. Colucci scored on assists from Buck and Sandomeno, senior Devon Dobres scored on assists from senior John Farrell and Daniel Samtani, and Dobres scored from Samtani and sophomore Timothy O’Connell. In the third period SHP scored two goals. Samtani scored on assists from Farrell and Kevin Bishop and Sandomeno scored on assists from O’Hern and Buck. John Profaci stopped 20 shots to record his second shutout of the season.