West Orange HS boys’ basketball team defeats Bloomfield

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The West Orange High School boys’ varsity basketball team defeated a good Bloomfield team, 62-59, at Bloomfield on Jan. 9 in a Super Essex Conference-Liberty Division game.

William Garth-Hill had 16 points, nine rebounds and three blocks and Jelani Jackson had 15 points and four assists to lead the Mountaineers.

Robert Meaux had eight points and four rebounds; Goddy Marc had seven points and Toby Okani and Kenyon Sheard each had five points for West Orange, which won its third straight game and improved to 6-3.

Michael Ramos led Bloomfeld with 19 points. Kyle Barrow had 13 points and Richie Guillaume had 12 points for the Bengals, who had their four-game winning streak snapped and moved to a 7-2 record.

Photos by Jerry Simon. Bloomfield (white uniforms) vs. West Orange, Jan. 9.