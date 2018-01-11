Sam Cali Wrestling Tournament to be held at West Orange HS, Jan. 13-14

NOTE: The following article is from the Rutgers University athletics website:

WEST ORANGE, NJ – The inaugural Sam Cali “Battle for the Belt” Wrestling Invitational will be held this Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 13-14, at West Orange High School.

The tournament is in the memory and honor of Sam Cali, a former Rutgers University wrestler who tragically passed away during the summer of 2016.

The tournament is run by the Samuel D.J. Cali Foundation, a 501 (c)3 Non-Profit organization.

Cali was redshirted as a true freshman in 2015-16 after competing in three events for the Scarlet Knights – the National Collegiate Open, the Wilkes University Open and the Nittany Lion Open. A two-time district champion and NJSIAA placewinner at Don Bosco Prep, Cali tallied an 89-28 record throughout his high school career. He placed fourth at the Beast of the East and third at the NJSIAA State Championships at 132 pounds as a senior.

The two-tournament at WOHS involves the following schools:

Bayonne

Bishop Hendricken Catholic, RI

Bordentown

Cherokee

Cliffside Park

DePaul

Don Bosco

Dover, DE

East Stroudsburg South, PA

Eastern Regional

Fair Lawn

Garfield

Harry S. Truman, PA

Holy Spirit

Jackson Memorial

Mahwah

Mendam

Middletown North

Montville

North Penn, PA

Paramus

Roman Catholic, PA

Seton Hall Prep

Springfield Central, MA

St. Anthony’s, NY

St. Joseph

St. John Vianney

St. Peter’s

Toms River East

WC Rustin, PA

West Morris Central

West Orange

If you wish or know of anyone who wants to be a sponsor, you may make a donation to the foundation and the proceeds will go to help fund the awarded scholarship for champion of each weight class.

If you would like to volunteer and help us with the tournament, please contact us Chris Bitetto, Tournament Director, chrisbitetto@yahoo.com, or call 201-446-9082.

Prior to the 2017-18 season, RU reached 2,000 season tickets sold in memory of Cali. As a result of reaching the 2,000 goal, an anonymous donor will donate $100,000 back to the program towards the naming of a Rutgers wrestling assistant coach’s office at the new RWJBarnabas Health Athletic Performance Center in Cali’s honor.