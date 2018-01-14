West Orange HS indoor track and field teams excel at Molloy Stanner Games

The West Orange High School indoor track and field teams enjoyed impressive performances at the Molloy Stanner Games held at The Armory Center in New York City on Jan. 13.

Sophomore Samara Charles finished 24th in the girls’ varsity 1,000-meter final out of 147 runners. Freshman Tatiana Exus was 61st. In the girls’ varsity 1,600-meter final, junior Alina Chant was 38th out of 123 runners. In the girls’ varsity 300-meter final, senior Maxine Nzegwu was 39th out of 131 runners.

The West Orange girls had other great finishes. The varsity 4×200-meter relay was third out of 34 teams. The 4×400 relay was 12th out of 27 teams. The 4×800 was 14th out of 31 teams.

Abigail Vital won the sophomore 55-meter hurdles in 9.24 out of 27 runners.. Isyss Covin was third in the freshman 55-meter dash out of 77 runners. Kayla Robe took 11th and fellow junior Kathy Lopez-Jacobs was 30th in the varsity 600-meter final out of 139 runners. Senior Tyra Brooks tied for fifth in the varsity high jump out of 16 competitors. Senior Daniella Hull was second with a throw of 37 feet-4 inches and sophomore Danae Hill was 11th in the varsity shot put out of 41 competitors. In the varsity triple jump, senior Jacquelynne Idowa was seventh with a leap of 34-9 ¼ out of 64 competitors.

On the boys’ side, senior Ebizie Anuamadi was fifth in the 1,600-meter run out of 159 runners. Senior Ajahm Smiht-Coleman was eighth in the varsity 300-meter run. Thomas Ampadou was third in the freshman 55-meter dash out of 44 runners.