Mya Bembry leads West Orange HS girls’ basketball team to victories

WEST ORANGE, NJ – The West Orange High School girls’ varsity basketball team, led by junior Mya Bembry, won two games last week, beating Bloomfield and Millburn, to improve to a 6-3 overall record, 3-2 in the Super Essex Conference-American Division.

Bembry had 13 points, 14 rebounds, seven steals, five assists and two blocks in the 48-24 home win over Bloomfield on Jan. 10 in a SEC-American Division game. Senior Shayna Fortfoskey had 14 points; senior Nahtali Simpson had six points and five steals; junior Bianca Fede had five points, five assists and four steals and senior Aliya Perkins added four points and seven rebounds.

Bembry scored 24 points and added 11 rebounds, six steals, four assists and four blocks in the 49-24 home win over Millburn in a division game. Madison Mitchell had six points and five rebounds; Simpson and Fortfoskey each had five points; and Fede, Perkins, and senior Sarah Thomas each had four points.

Upcoming games

Jan. 16, at Newark Tech, 7 p.m.

Jan. 18, East Orange, 7 p.m.

Jan. 23, at University, 4 p.m.

Jan. 25, at Montclair, 7 p.