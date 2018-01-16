Seton Hall Prep swim team wins County title for 21st straight season; West Orange HS girls finish third

WEST ORANGE, NJ The Seton Hall Prep swim team won the boys’ team title for the 21st consecutive season at the Super Essex Conference/Essex County Championships on Jan. 15 at the Raritan Bay Area YMCA.

Seton Hall Prep coasted to the victory with 382 points. Montclair was a distant second with 187 points among the 13 scoring teams. West Orange was seventh.

On the girls’ side, West Orange finished third in the girls’ team standings. Melany Smith won the 50-yard freestyle and was part of the winning 200 medley relay to lead West Orange. Smith also took second in the 100 backstroke.

Columbia was first and Montclair was second.

Results

Boys

TEAM SCORES: 1-Seton Hall Prep 382. 2-Montclair 187. 3-Millburn 172. 4-Livingston 124. 5-Caldwell 106. 6-Columbia 62. 7-West Orange 59. 8-Glen Ridge 55. 9-Montclair Kimberley 45. 10-Newark Academy 38. 11-West Essex 35. 12-St. Benedict’s 26. 13-Verona 11.

SHP and WOHS results

200-YARD MEDLEY RELAY: 1-Seton Hall Prep (Alex Wang, Dominic Palumbo, Matthew Michaels, Roo Fenton) 1:38.79. 6-West Orange 1:50.64.

200-YARD FREESTYLE: 1-Matthew Prior, Seton Hall Prep, 1:49.69. 2-Lenny Brown, Seton Hall Prep, 1:50.33. 4-Ryan Martynowicz, Seton Hall Prep, 1:53.45.

200-YARD INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY: 2-Alex Wang, Seton Hall Prep, 1:57.49. 3-Saverio Kaufman, Seton Hall Prep, 2:04.27. 4-Dominic Palumbo, Seton Hall Prep, 2:05.37.

50-YARD FREESTYLE: 1-Roo Fenton, Seton Hall Prep, 21.38. 3-Luke Shea, Seton Hall Prep, 22.57. 6-Matthew Michaels, Seton Hall Prep, 23.32.

100-YARD BUTTERFLY: 1-Matthew Michaels, Seton Hall Prep, 53.59. 2-Luke Shea, Seton Hall Prep, 54.15. 3-Jaeden Yburan, Seton Hall Prep, 54.72.

100-YARD FREESTYLE: 1-Roo Fenton, Seton Hall Prep, 47.72. 4-Ryan Matynowicz, Seton Hall Prep,51.04.

500-YARD FREESTYLE: 3-Matthew Prior, Seton Hall Prep, 4:54.67. 5-Lenny Brown, Seton Hall Prep, 5:05.60.

200-YARD FREESTYLE RELAY: 1-Seton Hall Prep (Luke Shea, Jaeden Yburan, Matthew Michaels, Matthew Prior) 1:30.91. 4-West Orange

100-YARD BACKSTROKE: 1-Alex Wang, Seton Hall Prep, 54.50. 2-Jaeden Yburan, Seton Hall Prep, 54.93.

100-YARD BREASTSTROKE: 2-Saverio Kaufman, Seton Hall Prep, 1:02.70. 3-Dominic Palumbo, Seton Hall Prep, 1:03.41. 5-Joseph Gigantino, Seton Hall Prep, 1:04.87.

400-YARD FREESTYLE RELAY: 1-Seton Hall Prep (Luke Shea, Matthew Prior, Alex Wang, Roo Fenton) 3:17.63.

Girls

TEAM SCORES: 1-Columbia 187. 2-Montclair 160. 3-West Orange 155. 4-Mount St. Dominic 153. 5-Newark Academy 146. 6-Millburn 141. 7-Caldwell 109. 8-West Essex 108. 9-Livingston 71. 10-Verona 34. 11-Montclair Kimberley 19. 12-Glen Ridge 17.

WOHS results

200-YARD MEDLEY RELAY: 1-West Orange (Mellany Smith, Madeline Narduzzi, Christina Gilio-Malabre, Kelsey Roberson) 1:54.48.

200-YARD INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY: 3-Madelin Narduzzi, West Orange, 2:18.42.

50-YARD FREESTYLE: 1-Mellany Smith, West Orange, 25.46.

200-YARD FREESTYLE RELAY: 6-West Orange 1:48.33.

100-YARD BACKSTROKE: 2-Mellany Smith, West Orange, 59.87.

100-YARD BREASTSTROKE: 3-Madeline Narduzzi, West Orange, 1:09.13. 4-Christina Gilo-Malabre, West Orange, 1:11.34. 6-Alexandra Kicior, West Orange, 1:14.54.

400-YARD FREESTYLE RELAY: 6-West Orange 3:51.46.