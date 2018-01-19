West Orange HS girls’ indoor track and field team gives good efforts at State Group 4 Relays

WEST ORANGE, NJ – The West Orange High School girls’ indoor track and field team gave great efforts at the NJSIAA State Group 4 Relays on Jan. 18 at the Bennett Center in Toms River.

In the shot put relay, senior Daniella Hull finished fourth overall with a personal record of 38 feet-5 inches and sophomore Danae Hill threw 30-9 1/2 to finish sixth as a team.

The 4×400-meter relay team of sophomore Abigail Vital, junior Christy St. Hilaire, freshman Tiara Wilson and junior Kayla Robe took fifth.

“This was an improvement from last year where we didn’t score any points at all,” said WOHS first-year head coach Jason Jackson. “We had some relays where I thought we could have performed better, but we have a young girls’ team, and I’m very excited for their future.”