Seton Hall Prep wrestling team defeats West Orange HS to move to 17-0

WEST ORANGE, NJ (updated Tuesday Jan. 30, 2:02 p.m.) – The Seton Hall Prep wrestling team had an outstanding week, going 6-0. The Pirates then defeated West Orange High School, 50-18, Monday, Jan. 29, to raise its record to 17-0 on the season.

Last week, the Pirates defeated Nutley, 60-12, Bloomfield, and West Essex, 45-15.

On Saturday, Jan. 27, they traveled to Ridgewood High School for a quad meet. They opened up by defeating state-ranked Watchung Hills, 28-26, in a very exciting match, followed by wins over Bridgewater-Raritan, 56-3, and Ridgewood, 63-11. During the Bloomfield match, senior 138-pound Maguire Pecci won his 100th match in his career.

The Pirates were scheduled to visit Cedar Grove on Jan. 31 in their final Super Essex Conference-American Division match. SHP is the No. 2 seed in the Non-Public “A” North State Tournament and will host either No. 6 Paramus Catholic or No. 3 St. Peter’s Prep of Jersey City in the semifinals on Feb. 7 at Frank J. Tracey Gymnasium at 7 p.m.

Leading SHP in victories are Charlie Cunningham, 26; Larry Melchionda, 24; Conner Decker, 24; Niko Diakides, 22; Alex Garcia, 22; Michael Massa, 21; and Danny Young, 21.

The WOHS Mountaineers are the No. 2 seed in the North 1, Group 5 State Tournament and will host No. 7 seed Hackensack in the quarterfinals Feb. 5 at 7 p.m. The top seed is North Bergen.