Essex County Tournamnet for HS girls’ basketball

Newark University received the No. 1 seed in the Essex County Tournament for high school girls’ varsity basketball.

Newark Tech, the defending champion, is seeded second, followed by West Orange, East Orange Campus, Montclair Immaculate Conception, Newark Arts, Bloomfield Tech, and Nutley rounding out the top eight seeds in the 29-team tournament.

The quarterfinals are Feb. 17 a the higher-seeded sites. The semifinals are Feb. 20 at Weequahic. The final is Feb. 24 at Essex County College.

The following are the Worrall Media teams, in bold, in the tournament.

Preliminary round 2, on or by Feb. 3

(28) Science Park at (17) Bloomfield. The winner advances to face the winner of (29) North St. Tech/(16) Mount St. Dominic.

(24) Belleville at (21) Millburn.

(25) Irvington at (20) Livingston

(23) Central at (22) Golda Och. The winner advances to play at (11) Newark Academy.

Preliminary round 3, on or by Feb. 8

Winner of Belleville/Millburn at (12) Columbia

Winner of (27) Technology/(18) Montclair at (15) Glen Ridge

First round, Feb. 10

(9) Verona at (8) Nutley

Winner of Irvington/Livingston-(13) Newark Collegiate at (4) East Orange Campus

(10) West Essex at (7) Bloomfield Tech

Winner of (26) Cedar Grove/(18) Shabazz-(14) Caldwell at (3) West Orange