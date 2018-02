WEST ORANGE, NJ – The West Orange High School boys’ varsity basketball team is the No. 5 seed in the Essex County Tournament. The Mountaineers will host a first-round game on Feb. 10 against either No. 12 seed East Orange or No. 21 Verona.

Jelani Jackson and Goddy Marc each had 12 points and Anant Narain had eight points and seven rebounds in a 47-42 loss to Bloomfield at home on Feb. 1 to move to a 10-8 record.