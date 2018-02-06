West Orange HS girls’ hoop star Mya Bembry hits 1,000th point

By Cynthia Cumming

Correspondent

WEST ORANGE, NJ – West Orange High School junior Mya Bembry scored her 1,000 career point during a 61-36 girls’ basketball win over Teaneck at home on Jan. 30.

Bembry scored 18 points and hit her 1,000th point in the third quarter. She also had 10 rebounds and five steals to log her 12thdouble-double of the year.

According to statistics, Bembry is averaging 18.7 points, 13.5 rebounds, and 4.9 steals per game. Bembry was recognized on Jan. 31 by Mayor Robert Parisi at the annual Chamber of Commerce Breakfast for her selection as NJ.com’s Super Essex Conference Player of the Year and helping to lead the Girls Basketball team to a 23-4 record, a SEC Liberty title and their first trip to the Essex County Tournament final.

Other high scorers were Nathali Simpson with 12 points and four steals, Aliya Perkins with 10, Cassidy Ferrell and Kaija Jones contributing five assists each.

The Lady Mountaineers’ record is 9-6 overall with the win over Teaneck in the challenging American Division.